Tulsa history museum rebrands, unveils 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt
Published July 7, 2025 at 1:55 PM CDT
The first yield sign was installed at Tulsa's Columbia Avenue and 1st street intersection in 1950. Now it's on display at the Museum of Tulsa History's "Cabinet of Curiosities."
Jody Hollins
/
KWGS News
Tulsa’s historical museum has a new name and a renewed mission.

In mid-June, the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum officially rebranded as the Museum of Tulsa History to feel more welcoming and representative of the city’s diverse community.

Director of Exhibits Sophia Hurd said the name change aims to dispel misconceptions about who the museum serves.

“The word ‘society’ promotes, you know, exclusivity, which isn’t what we’re about. We want to be open for everyone, for all Tulsans, for all visitors,” Hurd said.

Hurd emphasized that Tulsa’s history is broader than the narratives of a few.

“It’s not just the white oilman story. It’s all of our stories,” she said.

The rebrand launched alongside a new exhibit titled "Cabinet of Curiosities," which explores the roots of museum culture while showcasing rare and unusual items from the museum’s collection.

“The origin of museums really began with the Wunderkammer, a cabinet of curiosities,” Hurd said. “I thought that could be a clever way to both announce our rebrand and give people a chance to see oddities from our collections.”

The exhibit features everything from Tulsa-specific memorabilia to unexpected artifacts—like the first yield sign installed in Tulsa, a nostalgic King Lionel puppet, and vintage bottle caps featuring baseball players from local leagues.

Hurd hopes the new name and direction signal an open invitation for all Tulsans to connect with the city's past.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
