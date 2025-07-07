Tulsa history museum rebrands, unveils 'Cabinet of Curiosities'

Tulsa’s historical museum has a new name and a renewed mission.

In mid-June, the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum officially rebranded as the Museum of Tulsa History to feel more welcoming and representative of the city’s diverse community.

Director of Exhibits Sophia Hurd said the name change aims to dispel misconceptions about who the museum serves.

“The word ‘society’ promotes, you know, exclusivity, which isn’t what we’re about. We want to be open for everyone, for all Tulsans, for all visitors,” Hurd said.

Hurd emphasized that Tulsa’s history is broader than the narratives of a few.

“It’s not just the white oilman story. It’s all of our stories,” she said.

The rebrand launched alongside a new exhibit titled "Cabinet of Curiosities," which explores the roots of museum culture while showcasing rare and unusual items from the museum’s collection.

“The origin of museums really began with the Wunderkammer, a cabinet of curiosities,” Hurd said. “I thought that could be a clever way to both announce our rebrand and give people a chance to see oddities from our collections.”

The exhibit features everything from Tulsa-specific memorabilia to unexpected artifacts—like the first yield sign installed in Tulsa, a nostalgic King Lionel puppet, and vintage bottle caps featuring baseball players from local leagues.

Hurd hopes the new name and direction signal an open invitation for all Tulsans to connect with the city's past.