KWGS honored in national PMJA awards competition

KWGS has been recognized by the leading association for public media journalists.

Last week, the Public Media Journalists Association announced that News Director Elizabeth Caldwell earned a first place finish in their enterprise category for her 2024 story about Cathy Lamb.

Elizabeth Caldwell

Lamb remains in prison for a “self-defense” killing, though she passed two commutation hearings since Caldwell’s story.

Reporter/Anchor Ben Abrams took home a second place finish in the interview program category for his exit interview of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Abrams asked the mayor about his salary raise after he left public service for work in the health care sector.

Ben Abrams

PMJA says this year it’s presenting 266 awards to 113 organizations across the country.

