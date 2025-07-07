© 2025 Public Radio Tulsa
KWGS honored in national PMJA awards competition

Public Radio Tulsa | By KWGS Staff
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:43 PM CDT
A display in Kansas City, Missouri shows on Saturday, June 29, 2025 honors won by KWGS.
KWGS News
A display in Kansas City, Missouri shows on Saturday, June 29, 2025 honors won by KWGS.

KWGS has been recognized by the leading association for public media journalists.

Last week, the Public Media Journalists Association announced that News Director Elizabeth Caldwell earned a first place finish in their enterprise category for her 2024 story about Cathy Lamb.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Lamb remains in prison for a “self-defense” killing, though she passed two commutation hearings since Caldwell’s story.

Reporter/Anchor Ben Abrams took home a second place finish in the interview program category for his exit interview of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.

Abrams asked the mayor about his salary raise after he left public service for work in the health care sector.

Ben Abrams
PMJA says this year it’s presenting 266 awards to 113 organizations across the country.
