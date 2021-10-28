State health department launching online portal for Oklahomans to do their own COVID case investigations

The state health department is trying to give Oklahomans a role in investigating their COVID-19 infections.

OSDHCI is an optional program people can sign up for by providing a cell phone number when they make an appointment for a COVID test. Interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said users will be able to list people they may have come into contact with while they were infectious.

"The design of this is really twofold. It's really to make it easier and put some control in the hands of Oklahomans, and it's also to make it more efficient for us as an organization to help manage the large numbers that can be out there," Reed said.

Reed said case investigations using OSDHCI should be much more sustainable than the current case investigation system that relies on public health workers.

People who sign up will receive a text message with a link to receive their test results and take other case investigation steps. The online record portal is accessible from any device once someone registers an account from a cell phone.