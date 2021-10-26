-
State health department launching online portal for Oklahomans to do their own COVID case investigationsThe state health department is trying to give Oklahomans a role in investigating their COVID-19 infections.
Interim State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said it’s difficult to work in public health during a pandemic.
NEW YORK (AP) — A salmonella outbreak tied to onions has sickened more than 650 people in 37 states, U.S. health officials said.The Centers for Disease…
Oklahoma State Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye has resigned.The state health department announced his resignation late Friday afternoon but did not…
Oklahoma's top health official said Thursday that while he recognizes state government has outlawed school mask requirements, he does believe universal…
COVID Patients Fill 1 In 5 Hospital Beds, Doctors And Nurses 'Shouldn't Have To Be Doing This Again'The Oklahoma State Department of Health is acknowledging the squeeze on hospitals created by patients severely ill with COVID-19.According to a hospital…
Saying wearing a mask is a strictly optional "personal choice," Oklahoma State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye on Friday told reporters…
As coronavirus hospitalizations surge past 1,000 daily, Oklahoma health officials are raising concerns that the state’s hospital services are strained…
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is able to say with certainty the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now causing at least some of the infections in…
On June 22nd the Oklahoma State Department of Health sent out an alert via its emergency health network asking labs and providers across the state for…