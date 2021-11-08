Broken Arrow Police officer wounded, suspect killed in shooting

© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Public Radio Tulsa
Published November 8, 2021 at 10:49 AM CST
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — A Broken Arrow police officer was wounded early Saturday and the suspected gunman was killed in a shooting in northeastern Oklahoma, police said.

The shooting began after a traffic stop about 2:40 a.m. in the Tulsa suburb, according to Broken Arrow Officer Chris Walker.

Two people fled the vehicle during the initial stop and the man then drove away, leading Officer Caleb Sherman on a short pursuit before stopping, Walker said.

As Sherman approached the vehicle the man opened fire, Sherman returned fire and the man then fled into a nearby wooded area, Walker said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was later found dead in the wooded area and police were searching for the other two people who had been in the vehicle as witnesses, Walker said.

A suspected cause of the man’s death has not been released.

Sherman was treated and released at a hospital, according to Walker.

