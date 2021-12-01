© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
Man wounded after shootout with police outside Tulsa airport

Published December 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST
Tulsa International Airport
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say airport police in Tulsa shot and wounded a man after he opened fire on a vehicle carrying his wife, whom he tried to confront after her flight landed.

The wife wasn't injured in the shooting late Tuesday outside Tulsa International Airport.

During the shootout, an airport police officer was struck by gunfire in the chest but wasn't seriously hurt because he was wearing a protective vest.

Two Tulsa Police divisions reportedly responded to the incident.

Police say the shooter was struck in the foot and taken to a hospital. Authorities have not yet released his name or details of any charges he may face.

