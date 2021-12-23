© 2021 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

State climatologist links holiday wildfire risk to climate change

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published December 23, 2021 at 7:46 AM CST
wildfire-OFS.png
Oklahoma Forestry Service
/

Oklahoma’s climatologist says there will be significant fire risk in the state on Christmas Eve and climate change is a reason.

With a hot, dry, windy day forecasted Friday and lots of dead vegetation around, Gary McManus said conditions are great for wildfire.

La Niña is partly to blame, said McManus, but a pattern supporting extreme weather is being established.

“When we want to talk about climate change, we want to look at the long term trends, and over the last five or six years we have had very terrible fire seasons," said McManus.

The high on Christmas Eve will be near 78 degrees according to the National Weather Service.

Tags

Local & RegionalClimate Change
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
See stories by Elizabeth Caldwell