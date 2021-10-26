-
Our guest is one of the environmental movement's leading voices, and a pioneering architect of corporate reform with respect to ecological practices and…
-
Our guest is Anthony Doerr, author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "All the Light We Cannot See," which first appeared in 2014, and which might be one of…
-
Yes, the climate is warming, and yes, we human beings are causing this warming. And yes, things look very bad. But what can be done...and what can **we**…
-
(Note: This interview first aired back in February.) Our guest is the writer Andrea Pitzer, who tells us about her latest book. It's a page-turning work…
-
The Grand River Dam Authority is grappling with climate change in its role as an electric utility.GRDA was recently informed by its excess liability…
-
Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of…
-
Energy providers and lawmakers are still hashing out last February's winter storm.State climatologist Gary McManus gave on overview of the storm to an…
-
The well-regarded historian Niall Ferguson is our guest; his many books include "Civilization," "The Great Degeneration," and "The Ascent of Money." He…
-
-
A top official at the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality testified before a U.S. Senate committee Wednesday that climate change threatens water…