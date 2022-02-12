© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Commissioner appointed to Homeland post

Public Radio Tulsa
Published February 12, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST
1 of 1  — Stan.jpg
District 1 Commissioner Stan Sallee
Tulsa County

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee was recently appointed to the Oklahoma Homeland Security Regional Advisory Council, a group established in 2004 to coordinate statewide strategies that secure the state from public health emergencies, acts of terrorism, cyber crime and weapons of mass destruction.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on this critical advisory council,” Sallee said. “Public safety and security for Tulsa County residents is my top priority in office, and this appointment grants me greater access to support a safer Tulsa County.”

Retired Oklahoma Army National Guard Col. Hiram Tabler, Oklahoma Office of
Homeland Security director, appointed Sallee to a three-year term. “These regional advisory councils are a critical link in the communication channel between local officials, first responders and our office,” Tabler said. “The input from members on issues pertaining to homeland security is extremely valuable, especially considering their involvement in their specific region. Through the councils, the entire state will be represented as we work to achieve the mission and goals of OKOHS: preventing terrorist attacks, reducing the state’s vulnerability to attacks, and response and recovery if such an attack should occur.”

Local & Regional