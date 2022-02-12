Commissioner appointed to Homeland post

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee was recently appointed to the Oklahoma Homeland Security Regional Advisory Council, a group established in 2004 to coordinate statewide strategies that secure the state from public health emergencies, acts of terrorism, cyber crime and weapons of mass destruction.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve on this critical advisory council,” Sallee said. “Public safety and security for Tulsa County residents is my top priority in office, and this appointment grants me greater access to support a safer Tulsa County.”

Retired Oklahoma Army National Guard Col. Hiram Tabler, Oklahoma Office of

Homeland Security director, appointed Sallee to a three-year term. “These regional advisory councils are a critical link in the communication channel between local officials, first responders and our office,” Tabler said. “The input from members on issues pertaining to homeland security is extremely valuable, especially considering their involvement in their specific region. Through the councils, the entire state will be represented as we work to achieve the mission and goals of OKOHS: preventing terrorist attacks, reducing the state’s vulnerability to attacks, and response and recovery if such an attack should occur.”