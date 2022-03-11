Tulsa Community College on list for federal funds to boost healthcare programs

Colleges around the state are slated to see infusions of American Rescue Plan funds to bolster their healthcare programs, and Tulsa Community College is on the list.

A joint legislative committee tasked with approving ARPA requests met Thursday. Southwest Oklahoma State University was approved to receive $10 million to expand its healthcare programs, and Murray State got the nod for $1.87 million.

Sen. John Haste of Broken Arrow said these funds are just a start. Moore Norman Tech, Oklahoma City Community College, TCC, and Rose State College will see proposals at a later date.

“We’re going in and doing some final work related to the qualifications. We've passed them out of our working group, but when we bring them to the full committee we want to make sure we have everything done related to the federal qualifications,” said Haste.