Body found in shallow grave identified as missing girlfriend of suspect in multiple Tulsa killings

Chris Polansky
Published April 26, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT
Crime scene investigators excavate a shallow grave containing the remains of Tyra Whitaker.

Tulsa police said Monday a body discovered in a shallow grave in east Tulsa last week has been identified as the missing girlfriend of a man suspected of multiple killings.

Tyra Whitaker, 24, had been missing since January, when she was reportedly last seen with her partner, Terryl Brooks.

On April 5, Tulsa police arrested Brooks, 22, on suspicion of the murder of two other women in Tulsa, Elizabeth Dillard, 27, and Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, both killed in their homes.

Brooks was charged with two counts of first degree murder on April 11 for the killings of Dillard and Dancer. A third count of first degree murder for the killing of Whitaker was added Tuesday. Court records show Brooks as being represented by a public defender.

