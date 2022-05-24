© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Tulsa City Councilor McKee won't seek reelection

Public Radio Tulsa | By Chris Polansky
Published May 24, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT
39959786_510572059414692_8407306294741958656_n.jpeg
Tulsa City Councilor Kara Joy McKee (District 4).

District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection to the Tulsa City Council.

In a statement posted to Facebook, McKee said she made the decision due to a personal health issue.

"It was a hard decision," McKee said. "I love representing District 4, and there are more things I’d like to accomplish with so many of you. Until last Wednesday, each week I hoped a new treatment had finally made the difference, that maybe we’d found the root of the problems.

"While I am confident that I would have the support of District 4 voters for another term, I know that I must put my health first – for myself, for my young daughter and all of my family, and for the long-term good of our community."

McKee said she would serve out the remainder of her current term, which expires on Dec. 5.

"I will still be here too," McKee said. "I will not stop being a strong advocate for District 4 and for Tulsa. Beyond working on my health and nurturing my loved ones, I don’t know what focus will occupy me next. But I know that I love our community and will stay connected to play my part."

While council elections in Tulsa are officially nonpartisan, McKee is a Democrat. She was first elected in 2018 and reelected to a second term in 2020.

In 2018, she defeated Daniel Regan in a runoff election by a margin of 53% to 47%, after finishing second in the primary. In 2020, McKee won the race outright in the primary round, collecting 61.1% of the vote in a field of four.

Chris Polansky
Chris joined Public Radio Tulsa as a news anchor and reporter in April 2020. He’s a graduate of Hunter College and the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism, both at the City University of New York.
