Tulsa City Councilor McKee won't seek reelection

District 4 Councilor Kara Joy McKee announced Tuesday she will not seek reelection to the Tulsa City Council.

In a statement posted to Facebook, McKee said she made the decision due to a personal health issue.

"It was a hard decision," McKee said. "I love representing District 4, and there are more things I’d like to accomplish with so many of you. Until last Wednesday, each week I hoped a new treatment had finally made the difference, that maybe we’d found the root of the problems.

"While I am confident that I would have the support of District 4 voters for another term, I know that I must put my health first – for myself, for my young daughter and all of my family, and for the long-term good of our community."

McKee said she would serve out the remainder of her current term, which expires on Dec. 5.

"I will still be here too," McKee said. "I will not stop being a strong advocate for District 4 and for Tulsa. Beyond working on my health and nurturing my loved ones, I don’t know what focus will occupy me next. But I know that I love our community and will stay connected to play my part."

While council elections in Tulsa are officially nonpartisan, McKee is a Democrat. She was first elected in 2018 and reelected to a second term in 2020.

In 2018, she defeated Daniel Regan in a runoff election by a margin of 53% to 47%, after finishing second in the primary. In 2020, McKee won the race outright in the primary round, collecting 61.1% of the vote in a field of four.

