Local & Regional

Drummond knocks off O’Connor in Oklahoma AG race

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT
gentner_drummond
A photo of Gentner Drummond provided by his official Facebook page.

Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond has knocked off incumbent Attorney General John O’Connor in the Republican primary in the race for Oklahoma attorney general.

With no Democrat and only a Libertarian on the November ballot, Tuesday’s victory for the 58-year-old Drummond means he is almost certain to be Oklahoma’s next attorney general.

The 67-year-old O’Connor was Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt’s hand-picked successor after former Attorney General Mike Hunter resigned last year.

Drummond is a former fighter pilot who served eight years in the military before getting his law degree from Georgetown University and returning to Oklahoma.

