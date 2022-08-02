Tulsa Health Department now offering Novavax vaccine
The Novavax vaccine is now available for people wanting to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The two-dose, protein-based vaccine is available for adults aged 18 and older.
Health officials said they are currently scheduling appointments for all four of the COVID-19 vaccines.
To make an appointment, visit vaccinate918.com.
Those hoping to receive the vaccine can also visit:
- The James O. Goodwin Health Center
- The Central Regional Health Center
- The North Regional Health and Wellness Center.