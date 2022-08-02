© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

Tulsa Health Department now offering Novavax vaccine

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published August 2, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
Novavax says its vaccine is 100% effective against the original strain of the coronavirus and had 93% efficacy against more worrisome variants.
Novavax says its vaccine is 100% effective against the original strain of the coronavirus and had 93% efficacy against more worrisome variants.

The Novavax vaccine is now available for people wanting to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The two-dose, protein-based vaccine is available for adults aged 18 and older.

Health officials said they are currently scheduling appointments for all four of the COVID-19 vaccines.

To make an appointment, visit vaccinate918.com.

Those hoping to receive the vaccine can also visit:

  • The James O. Goodwin Health Center
  • The Central Regional Health Center
  • The North Regional Health and Wellness Center.

Tags

Local & Regional COVID-19VaccinesCOVID-19 ResearchTulsa Health Department
Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
See stories by Cassidy Mudd