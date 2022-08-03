Tulsa voters to decide on three City Charter amendments

In less than three weeks, Oklahomans will be voting in the primary runoff elections.

Three City Charter amendments will be featured on the August 23rd ballot for those voting in Tulsa.

The proposed amendments include removing information about the mayor's salary, re-establishing residency requirements for city officials, and staggering the terms of the mayor and the city auditor.

The first amendment would delete the specific dollar amount of the Tulsa mayor's salary. That City Charter was originally written in 1989 when the mayor was paid $70,000 a year.

An approval of the amendment would not change the mayor's salary.

The second proposal would require those running for city council, city auditor, or mayor to live in the City of Tulsa and at least 365 days prior to the election. The amendment would also require city councilors to live in the district they serve at the time of filing for office.

The current City Charter requires the city auditor and mayor to live in town, but does not specify a timeline for residency. Candidates for city council have previously been expected to live in their district for at least 90 days.

The third amendment to the Tulsa City Charter would change the city auditor's term of office from two to four years beginning in December of 2026. The proposal would also stagger the city auditor's term with the mayor's four year term, so a new city auditor would be elected during the middle of the mayor's term.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Monday, August 8th. Those ballots can be requested online at the Oklahoma Voter Portal or at your local county election board.