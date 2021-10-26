-
On this edition of StudioTulsa, just ahead of the August 25th mayoral, city auditor, and City Council election, we conclude our series of conversations…
On this edition of ST, we continue our series of conversations with candidates seeking the office of Tulsa mayor. Our guest today is Ty Walker, who owns…
On this edition of ST, we learn about the City of Tulsa's in-depth and multifaceted efforts to address issues of resilience, equity, and racial disparity…
On this installment of StudioTulsa, we speak with James Wagner, the Chief of Performance Strategy and Innovation in Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum's newly formed…
Last week on our program, we spoke with two members of the Tulsa City Council about the Vision program, which was recently approved by the Tulsa City…
After Hearing 130 Vision Proposals in Recent Weeks, the Tulsa City Council Must Now Narrow Them DownThe proposals for the City of Tulsa's Vision sales-tax extension are all now in, and those proposals are many and varied. Some are, indeed, visionary;…
The Tulsa City Council is now moving forward on a $919 million capital improvement project that would continue this community's Fix Our Streets sales tax…
Mayor Dewey Bartlett said the City of Tulsa’s sales tax revenue for mid-October to mid-November as reported by the Oklahoma Tax Commission, totaled…
The Tulsa City Council approves a $110,000 settlement in a lawsuit. It stems from a fatal shooting involving a police officer. It happened in 2009.The…
District 5 Councilor Karen Gilbert and Administrative Chief Jeremy Moore announced a new partnership this afternoon at the City Council Public Works…