National festival of literature, music, and ideas expected to draw visitors from around the world

The University of Tulsa is set to hold a national festival featuring literature, music, and ideas that is expected to draw in visitors from around the world.

Event organizers are already preparing for the "Switchyard Festival" to be held May 30th through June 4th of 2023 that will operate in conjunction with the World of Bob Dylan.

The new annual event will feature more than 35 live musical performances, a literary festival, and keynote sessions expected to draw some of the world’s most innovative writers, thinkers, and artists to the state.

Lively panel sessions and talks discussing cultural events will be held downtown during the day and in the evening, Cain's Ballroom and several other select venues will feature headliners and emerging Roots music acts.

University of Tulsa President Brad Carson said over the past 10 years, the city of Tulsa has emerged as an important cultural hub from what many used to consider a "flyover state."

“Our city and its flagship academic and research institution – The University of Tulsa – have built a welcoming destination for scholars, creatives, entrepreneurs and others who push the limits. We are a campus and community of explorers who seek to carve new paths and chronicle new adventures,” Carson said.

To help navigate the event, participants can follow distinct “tracks” laid out that feature topics such as banned books and outrageous ideas, the transformative power of music, and Oklahoma’s Indigenous arts and histories.

Since the dates overlap with the anniversary of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, organizers plan to devote most of June 1st to events that focus on honoring the day.

All events are set to kick off in and around downtown Tulsa at the end of May with a variety of ticketing options. Bands and keynote speakers will be announced in the coming months with early-bird pricing available on October 1.

Visit switchyardtulsa.com to learn more about programs, events and performances.