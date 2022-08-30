Oklahoma marijuana activists unsure if SQ 820 will be on November ballot

A change in how signatures for state questions are verified is causing major delays for the long-awaited ballot measure proposed to legalize recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.

Oklahomans for Sensible Marijuana Laws are waiting on the final sign off from the state's supreme court on whether or not State Question 820 will be featured on the November 8th ballot.

SQ 820 would legalize recreational marijuana for adults 21 years old and older and would allow people to possess up to one ounce of cannabis. The measure would also provide the state with the opportunity expunge the criminal records of those with marijuana-related convictions.

Michelle Tilley, the campaign director for SQ 820, said her organization was assured multiple times by Oklahoma's Secretary of State that everything would be turned in on time for the general election.

However, after the secretary of state submitted a report last Monday, Tilley said organizers quickly realized they wouldn't make the printing deadline on Friday, August 26.

"So, we asked the Oklahoma State Supreme Court to ask the the election board secretary to go ahead and prepare SQ820 for printing while we finish up the process that still has to be finished up to get the official certification from the supreme court," Tilley explained.

The last petition Oklahoman's voted for was on Medicaid expansion that featured over 313,000 signatures and took only 17 days to count.

While OSML submitted half of the amount of signatures, Tilley said it's still taking the state almost three times as long to certify.

After the signatures are certified, the review is followed by a 10-day publication period where people can challenge the state's verification of the ballot measure.

That verification process led to an Oklahoma Supreme Court referee hearing on Friday.

Now, Tilley said it's a waiting game.

"We've done what we've had to do, we've really really worked hard," Tilley said. "We even turned in our signatures in 30 days early. We've done everything to try and make these deadlines, and it's hard. We're playing by the rules and then the rules change, so."

Though SQ820 may not make it on to the November ballot, Tilley said Oklahomans will vote on whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana sooner or later.