Legislature approves over $22 Million in ARPA funding for Oklahoma Military project

State lawmakers approved more than $320 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for 10 projects on Wednesday.

The pandemic relief committee is allowing over $22 million in spending for the Oklahoma Military Department's holistic health and fitness center where soldiers, airmen, National Guard members, and first responders can receive mental health services.

Brigadier General Thomas H. Mancino said this funding represents a one-time opportunity for the National Guard to give those struggling with mental health or who have experienced sexual assault an opportunity to get help.

"So that members feel like they can come for those services both mental health, sexual assault, etc., in an environment that is not tied to their unit," Mancino said. "And I think that's very important."

Senator John Haste said services like these are critical for people like state guard members, who aren't eligible for help from Veteran's Affairs.

"State guard members are not automatically veterans and are not covered by healthcare or eligible to seek mental health services through VA facilities."

The House and the Senate will meet in a special session in late September or early October to consider the project recommendations like the Oklahoma Military's health and wellness center.