Local & Regional

Oklahoma State Department of Health receives new shipment of COVID-19 booster shots

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 7, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT
A booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination clinic on Dec. 29, in Lawrence, Mass. The FDA is now shortening the wait time between the second dose and the booster to five months from six months.
Charles Krupa
/
AP
A booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is prepared during a vaccination clinic on Dec. 29, in Lawrence, Mass. The FDA is now shortening the wait time between the second dose and the booster to five months from six months.

Oklahoma is receiving another round of COVID-19 booster shots to offer residents.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have developed updated boosters of their original vaccines, intended to better protect against the omicron strains.

Officials say those variants are significantly more transmissible and that they make up the bulk of new COVID cases.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health started receiving the doses on Tuesday, and is now recommending the booster to anyone who hasn’t had a shot or the virus in four to six months.

According to state data, nearly 72% of Oklahomans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while only 58% of the population is fully vaccinated.

By age group, kids aged 5 to 11 are the least likely to be vaccinated with about 14 percent having at least one dose.

To schedule your appointment for a vaccine,

