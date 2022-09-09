Race for District 7 city council seat heading to November runoff following recount

The race for the District 7 city council seat is heading to a runoff in November following a recount of August's votes by the Tulsa County Election Board.

City Councilor Lori Decter-Wright was just 8 votes away from securing her current position. Days after the election in August, the city councilor called for a recount.

"If you come within less than 10 votes of prevailing, it's the responsible thing to do to say 'let's have another look,'" Decter-Wright said. "It's a failsafe to double check and make sure that with the close race we had, that the votes were accurate."

Ken Reddick is set to face Decter-Wright will face off for the District 7 seat in a runoff during the November election.

Reddick said the recount was an opportunity for the Tulsa County Election Board to prove the accuracy of their voting system.

"There's so much going around, you know, over the last two years with this 'elections, how safe are they,' and 'are they tampered with," Reddick explained. "We really proved with this race in this election cycle that your vote does matter it does count and it's accurate and it's secure."

The third candidate Dr. Jerry Griffin did not respond to questions for comment.