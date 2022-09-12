© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Dead Oklahoma inmate was suing over 'Baby Shark' claim

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published September 12, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
An Oklahoma County inmate found dead in his cell over the weekend was a plaintiff in a lawsuit against the county alleging that in 2019, jail workers tortured him and other inmates by handcuffing them to a wall and forcing them to listen to the children's song “Baby Shark” on repeat for hours.

Oklahoma County Detention Center officials say in a news release that 48-year-old John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell early Sunday morning.

Officials say he was pronounced dead after jail employees began lifesaving efforts.

It is the 14th death reported at the jail this year. Basco was among a group of inmates suing the county in federal court over the “Baby Shark" allegations.

Cassidy Mudd
Before making her way to Public Radio Tulsa, KWGS News Director Cassidy Mudd worked as an assignment editor and digital producer at a local news station. Her work has appeared on ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates across the country.
