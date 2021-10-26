-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County judge has agreed to convene a grand jury to investigate potential wrongdoing by the state’s Pardon and Parole…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State health officials notified the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday that all juvenile inmates must be removed from the…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Five inmates have been charged with murder in the death of another inmate during a hostage-taking incident at an Oklahoma…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors charged two former employees of the Oklahoma County Jail in separate cases in which they are accused of allowing inmates…
-
Members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus are calling on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to help with the Oklahoma County Jail.In a letter to…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 65-year-old woman has died in the Oklahoma County jail, making her the sixth inmate to die at the lockup this year, a jail official…
-
When U.S. Department of Justice investigators inspected the Oklahoma County Detention Center in April 2007, they discovered that severe overcrowding was…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County Detention Center employee who was taken hostage over the weekend was beaten and stabbed by inmates during the…