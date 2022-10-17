© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
PRT Header Color
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional

4 bodies found in Oklahoma river after 4 men go missing

Public Radio Tulsa | By Associated Press
Published October 17, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT
Okmulgee_police
Okmulgee Police Department
/
Facebook
A photo of two squad cars parked outside the Okmulgee Police Department.

Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together.

Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males were found in the Deep Fork River.

The bodies have been sent for autopsies. Police have been searching for four friends who were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles on the evening of Oct. 9.

Relatives later reported them missing.

Tags
Local & Regional OkmulgeePolice
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press