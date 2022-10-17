4 bodies found in Oklahoma river after 4 men go missing

Authorities are trying to determine if four bodies found in an Oklahoma river are those of four men who were reported missing several days ago after leaving a home together.

Police in Okmulgee, about 40 miles south of Tulsa, said Friday that the bodies of four males were found in the Deep Fork River.

The bodies have been sent for autopsies. Police have been searching for four friends who were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles on the evening of Oct. 9.

Relatives later reported them missing.