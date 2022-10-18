© 2022 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana in special election next year

Public Radio Tulsa | By Cassidy Mudd
Published October 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT
Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that Oklahomans will be able to decide whether or not to vote to legalize recreational marijuana in a special statewide election in March.

Stitt signed a proclamation on Tuesday saying that the special election will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

Back in September the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied adding the state question to the November 8th ballot.

Click here to read the Governor's proclamation.

