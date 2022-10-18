Oklahomans to vote on recreational marijuana in special election next year
Governor Kevin Stitt has announced that Oklahomans will be able to decide whether or not to vote to legalize recreational marijuana in a special statewide election in March.
Stitt signed a proclamation on Tuesday saying that the special election will be held on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.
Back in September the Oklahoma Supreme Court denied adding the state question to the November 8th ballot.
