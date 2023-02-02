In contentious meeting, corporation commissioner presses for ongoing audits of utility companies

In an Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting held Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Anthony said utility companies collecting money from customers for February 2021’s winter storm that saw the price of gas spike to record levels should be continually scrutinized.

On Wednesday’s agenda, Anthony posted a two-page list of complaints over requests for information he says he has unsuccessfully sought around 2021 winter storm charges from the Public Utility Division, as well as from utility companies Oklahoma Gas & Electric, Oklahoma Natural Gas Company, and Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

“I’m informing my fellow commissioners that information and review and answering questions is essential to deciding several of the important cases that we still have before us. I think we need to be fully informed. The constitution says nothing less,” said Anthony.

Anthony pointed to a spreadsheet he said he has been trying to complete that currently shows fuel costs from the four biggest utility companies in Oklahoma in 2021 were more than five times the costs in 2022, at $1.3 billion for 2022 compared to $6.6 billion in 2021.

Commissioner Todd Hiett questioned the relevancy of Anthony’s requests, saying some of the cases he is seeking information on are closed.

“I would think you would give your attention to current cases going forward, where you could make a difference if you engaged in the process,” said Hiett.

Anthony cited a state statute that reads an audit “shall be part of any general rate case filed by a regulated utility currently affected by a financing order with outstanding ratepayer-backed bonds.”

When Hiett countered that audits were already done during months of testimony, Anthony said those audits did not include costs added afterward with no explanation. He said billions of dollars are at stake, pointing to a scandal involving restaurants in state parks connected to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration.

“This is more money than Swadley’s BBQ,” said Anthony.

Director of the Public Utility Division Brandy Wreath addressed commissioners, saying his staff has not been able to fill Anthony’s requests since some of the cases are closed.

“What we’ve asked to not happen is for employees to not conduct additional audit steps for information we don’t already have because those cases are not open,” said Wreath. "I just don’t want there to be any representation that the Public Utility Division has not been willing and ready to assist with anything they have access to, anything that is appropriate."

Wreath said the extra expenses cited by Anthony were the product of a “federal market.”

“None of us liked those expenses, none of us wanted them,” said Wreath, emphasizing that of the known costs, PUD staff is aware of where every dollar was allocated. Wreath said documents informing the public would be updated and posted online.

Additionally, a “nonprofit, nonpartisan group” called the Alliance for Electrical Restructuring in Oklahoma is attempting to intervene in a rate increase case brought by the Public Service Company of Oklahoma. AERO’s stated mission is “to monitor and decrease the rates paid by Oklahoma electricity consumers.” Public Radio Tulsa is seeking more information on what AERO’s role could be in PSO’s case.

Most recently, PSO has proposed a $14 per month increase to the average residential customer to “cover total investment,” strengthen the power grid, and invest in clean energy. It was the third rate hike requested in one year.