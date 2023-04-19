Union's Peterson named National Teacher of the Year

The Council of Chief State School Officers has chosen Union Public Schools teacher Rebecka Peterson as the 2023 National Teacher of the Year.

Peterson, a high school math teacher at Union, was selected as the 2022-2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the year. She has taught high school math at Union for 11 years and founded a collaborative blog where teachers can track good things happening in their classrooms, according to a news release from the state superintendent's office.

"I am incredibly proud of Rebecka Peterson — not only because she represents Oklahoma, but because she has inspired our children in the classroom and lifted up other teachers' potential across our state," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

Peterson will spend the next 12 months traveling throughout the country highlighting teachers' achievements and representing students and their needs, the release states.