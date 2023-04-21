Tulsa home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright is for sale

An historic Tulsa home designed by a famous American architect is for sale.

Westhope, located at 3704 S. Birmingham Ave., hit the market this week with a price tag of nearly $8 million. The more than 10,000 square foot home was designed in 1929 by Frank Lloyd Wright, who enthusiasts say is the “greatest American architect of all time.”

Listing agent Rob Allen said since the house became available on Monday, his phone has been ringing with calls from realtors, brokers, reporters, and more.

“Production companies wanting to use it as a film location, and then of course on social media it’s taken off. It’s received significant attention across the country,” said Allen.

The home is somewhat unique among Wright’s creations.

“Frank Lloyd Wright had designed and built only a handful of this style of home. It’s made up of textile cement blocks that are all the same size. This is the only one outside of the state of California. It’s unique in that regard,” said Allen.

The home is also different because Allen said most of Wright’s other designs were significantly smaller than the house that sits on about 1.5 acres.

The current owner is Tulsa investor Stuart Price, who, according to Allen, took care to restore a floor that had been carpeted. Price also replaced and repaired the house’s windows consisting of thousands of panes of glass.

Westhope was originally designed for Wright’s cousin, Tulsa Tribune Publisher Richard Lloyd Jones. After changing hands, the owner immediately before Price was Barbara Tyson, heir to Tyson Foods.

Allen said whoever buys the home next should have a certain mindset.

“The type of person that wants to buy this house has to have a love for architecture, a love for history. They also have to want to be a steward of that history and a caretaker for one of Tulsa’s most significant historical properties,” said Allen.