On anniversary of shooting, Tulsa mayor hopes gun control proposed by police will be taken seriously

On the anniversary of the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he hopes lawmakers will listen to the fears of Tulsa police leadership about the state's gun laws.

Thursday marked one year since a gunman murdered 59-year-old Dr. Preston Phillips, 48-year-old Dr. Stephanie Husen, 40-year-old receptionist Amanda Glenn, and 73-year-old patient William Love before killing himself. 45-year-old Michael Louis was a disgruntled patient of Phillips'.

Officials gathered with the media for an anniversary memorial at the hospital. Though no questions were permitted after a series of speeches, Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum — who has not commented publicly on gun control since the killings at Saint Francis — later responded to a written question from Public Radio Tulsa.

Bynum said he looks forward to "common sense concerns about gun safety" raised by Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin being heeded by lawmakers. "I hope legislators give his insight earned through decades in law enforcement the weight it deserves," wrote Bynum.

In June of last year, The Tulsa World reported that Franklin voiced reservations about Oklahoma’s permitless carry law, the existence of untraceable “ghost guns,” and straw purchasers who pass weapons on to others.

In May, the newspaper reported that Franklin indicated he would support restrictions on the purchasing of high-powered weapons, such as AR-15s. Those who died at Saint Francis were shot by Louis with an AR-15 bought just hours before the attack.

A statement from Mayor G.T. Bynum sent on June 1, 2023

During the memorial, CEO and President of Saint Francis Dr. Cliff Robertson said the trauma of June 1, 2022 will never be forgotten.

“June 1st changed us. The wounds from that day will never fully heal. The losses from that day will never be overcome."

Robertson said what he feared most after the attack was that his staff would be demoralized. But, he said that hasn’t happened.

“What has not changed is the 11,000 souls at the Saint Francis Health System are more committed than ever to care for our community,” said Robertson.