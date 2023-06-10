© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Stitt endorses DeSantis for president

Public Radio Tulsa | By Elizabeth Caldwell
Published June 10, 2023 at 7:58 PM CDT
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023
Elizabeth Caldwell
/
KWGS News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and wife Casey DeSantis with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally in Tulsa on Saturday, June 10, 2023

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was endorsed by Gov. Kevin Stitt at a rally held on the outskirts of Tulsa Saturday.

Before DeSantis took to the stage, Stitt said he “officially, 100%” endorses DeSantis.

“We need the next president to be in office for eight years. We’ve got to defeat Joe Biden. I believe Ron DeSantis is the right guy,” said Stitt.

Stitt lauded DeSantis for his role in sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, and for refusing a mask mandate during the COVID pandemic.

“COVID was a beatdown for governors, okay? The Biden administration was trying to force us to shut our states down. I was one of the few governors in the country who refused to do a mask mandate statewide. Guess who the other governor was? Ron DeSantis,” said Stitt.

The rally, sponsored by super PAC Never Back Down, drew a crowd of several hundred to the small F&E Creek Event Center near Catoosa. With temperatures inside of the venue sweltering, not everyone who wanted to attend was allowed inside the packed site.

15-year-old Cane Webb, who was in the overflow crowd, said he likes Republican presidential nominee frontrunner Donald Trump, but he isn’t sure who his preferred candidate is yet.

“I like what DeSantis has been saying. I feel like he’s young and would make a good choice as president,” said Webb.

Stitt and DeSantis will continue on the campaign trail together. Their next stop is in the north central part of the state where they’ll appear at the Ponca City Rodeo.

Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
