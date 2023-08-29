© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Local & Regional

Ashley campaign manager "OK with" questionable payments, but asks for accountability

Public Radio Tulsa | By Max Bryan
Published August 29, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT
Tulsa Public Schools board member E'Lena Ashley, right, speaks alongside board members Diamond Marshall, center, and John Croisant.
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Public Schools board member E'Lena Ashley, right, speaks alongside board members Diamond Marshall, center, and John Croisant.

Thousands of dollars with questionable origins were spent to elect the Tulsa Public Schools board member whose actions springboarded threats of a state takeover of the district.

The Oklahoman reported the former political action committee Restoring Oklahoman Values spent more than $18,000 on mailers to help elect school board member E’Lena Ashley. But a national group of the same name that the PAC said gave them money never reported this.

The money in question roughly matches the amount Ashley reported raising in her campaign.

Ashley’s campaign manager Charity Marcus said the PAC should be accountable for accurately reporting the source of the money.

"I definitely am for accountability. I do believe that all campaigns, all PACs, need to follow state and federal laws," Marcus said.

But Marcus argues the money the local campaign raised and their organizing efforts ultimately led to Ashley’s victory, which is why she’s “OK with” the unaccounted money.

"If you look at her records, she pulled in a sizable amount that had never been spent before, that I can remember — that amount has never been spent in a school board race," Marcus said.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters first threatened to lower or take away TPS’ accreditation at a rally supporting Ashley after district leadership called her out for praying at a graduation. The threats ultimately prompted TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist to step down to preserve the district ahead of the state school board's decision last week.

Ashley has also made controversial remarks and decisions from the dais, including accusing the school district of taking money from the Chinese government and voting against providing menstrual products to students.

Max Bryan
Max Bryan is a news anchor and reporter for KWGS. A Tulsa native, Bryan worked at newspapers throughout Arkansas and in Norman before coming home to "the most underrated city in America." Several of Bryan's news stories have either led to or been cited in changes both in the public and private sectors.
