Local & Regional

Oklahoma Human Services announces grant to combat food insecurity

StateImpact Oklahoma | By Jillian Taylor
Published September 7, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT
Whitney Bryen
/
Oklahoma Watch

Oklahoma Human Services announced a $12.5 million grant this week to support the availability of affordable and nutritious foods after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted access.

The food insecurity grant will be funded by an allocation of recovery funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants must be programs like food pantries, distribution centers and other nonprofits addressing food insecurity. Funding can be used to make physical improvements or purchase equipment to increase the distribution and storage of food.

Grant amounts will be based on the needs of applying programs and the number of applicants. Programs in census-designated food deserts or low- to moderate-income areas with less access to supermarkets will be prioritized. Applicants must fill out a grant interest form on the department’s website by Oct. 6.

Tags
Local & Regional StateImpact OklahomaFoodFood Insecurityoklahoma department of human services