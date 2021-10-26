-
Oklahoma is among just 13 states that still levy a sales tax on groceries, but there appears to be some agreement on addressing that.Lawmakers, policy…
Oklahoma families receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits stand to receive 25% more than they did before the pandemic starting in…
A local nonprofit dedicated to fighting food insecurity is resuming its monthly block parties featuring entertainment, food trucks and fresh produce on a…
Food security advocates said Thursday that Gov. Kevin Stitt's ending of Oklahoma's declared state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic means as many as…
Oklahoma's system of public assistance programs can be "complicated and unpredictable" for low-income residents who depend on it, according to a new…
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday $6 million from the state’s federal coronavirus relief funding will go toward helping food banks across the state…
A new report finds Oklahoma families are experiencing several pain points during the COVID-19 pandemic.With lost wages, closed schools and lack of child…
Hunger is an ongoing problem in Oklahoma during the COVID-19 pandemic.Normally, one in six households and one in five children in the state have trouble…
Our guest is Eileen Bradshaw, the recently-named CEO of the vitally important Tulsa nonprofit known as LIFE Senior Services. She brings us up to date on…
On this edition of StudioTulsa, we hear from two institutions which are gearing up to feed more Tulsans and Oklahomans during the pandemic. Jorge Robles…