Tulsa public high school receives national merit award

Booker T. Washington High School in North Tulsa has been recognized as a 2023 National Blue Ribbon school.

The U.S. Department of Education notified all Blue Ribbon recipients on Tuesday, including Booker T., which was chosen alongside just three other schools in Oklahoma. It is the school's fourth time receiving the honor.

The National Blue Ribbon Program, run by the department, aims to highlight high-achieving schools throughout the country.

"You always want to do what you can to improve and get better," said Dr. Melissa Woolridge, principal at Booker T.

"I think it's good for our students because it lets them know they are doing what they're supposed to do," Woolridge said, "but, most importantly, it's a national award and it opens up doors for them to be competitive and recieve some of those national scholarships."

The recognition comes during a tumultuous time for Tulsa Public Schools, as State Superintendent Ryan Walters previously threatened to pull the district’s accreditation ostensibly over low reading scores.

When asked about Booker T.'s award in context of the greater conversation around TPS, Woolridge said she remains focused on education.

"Even though those conversations are going on, we continue to try and stay on-track," she said.