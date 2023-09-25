© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
OKPOP acquires James Garner memorabilia

By Ben Abrams
Published September 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT
A display of James Garner's costume from "Maverick" alongside photographs and other mementos at OKPOP.
1 of 4  — 20230922_104652.jpg
A display of James Garner's costume from "Maverick" alongside photographs and other mementos at OKPOP.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
Mementos of James Garner's at OKPOP.
2 of 4  — 20230922_104629.jpg
Mementos of James Garner's at OKPOP.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaking to an audience at OKPOP.
3 of 4  — 20230922_103927(0).jpg
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell speaking to an audience at OKPOP.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News
Gigi Garner, daughter of movie & TV star Jamers Garner, speaks to an audience at OKPOP.
4 of 4  — 20230922_103329.jpg
Gigi Garner, daughter of movie & TV star Jamers Garner, speaks to an audience at OKPOP.
Ben Abrams / KWGS News

The in progress OKPOP Museum has acquired artifacts from a major Oklahoma born movie star.

The museum’s leadership announced they had acquired photographs, props and other mementos of James Garner, who was known for hit films like "The Great Escape" and television shows like "Maverick" and "The Rockford Files."

OKPOP staff held a press conference in the museum’s lobby Friday morning to show off the gifts, which had been donated by Garner’s daughter, Gigi.

“My dad was most proud of being an Oklahoman," Garner said, "and I want to make sure that people know that."

James Garner was born in Denver, Oklahoma, a small town near Norman that has since been submerged under Lake Thunderbird.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell spoke at the press conference, praising the up-and-coming museum. Pinnell said he hopes the new acquisition will pave the way for an even greater focus on arts in Tulsa.

"We are so blessed in Oklahoma to have the kind of arts scene that we have in this city," Pinnell said.

Pinnell also said the recent news of the Gilcrease Museum’s funding comes as a good sign for the development of OKPOP.

"It’s a big deal for OKPOP, too, that Gilcrease is now finished raising money," he said. "We can now pivot from that, because that’s been fully funded, to OKPOP."

According to media reports, OKPOP is hopes to secure enough funding to open in 2024.

OKPOPMoviesPopular CultureMuseums
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
