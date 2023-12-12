Johnson voted permanent TPS superintendent; Griffin announces resignation

Following contentious debate among board members, Dr. Ebony Johnson became Tulsa's permanent superintendent Monday night.

Johnson is the first Black woman to lead the district, her post no longer temporary.

The board of education was not unanimous in its decision, with Dr. Jennettie Marshall casting an unexpected 'no' to remove Johnson's interim title. E'Lena Ashley also voted no.

The meeting, which lasted well into the night, featured a rowdy audience and allegations of illegal meeting activity among the board.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jerry Griffin of District 6 announced his resignation from the board.



Johnson's role cemented

The board first voted to circumvent its own rules regarding hiring procedures to put Johnson's permanent status in place.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters previously called on the board to conduct a nation-wide search for a new superintendent. That kind of search would require posting the job and advertising it across the country.

The board voted to approve an "emergency suspension" of those rules to fast-track Johnson into the solidified role. The definition of what constitutes an "emergency" was debated by board members before passing 4-2 with Griffin, who voted "present," abstaining.

After a lengthy executive session, the board also voted 4-2 to cement Johnson's role as permanent superintendent of the district, with her end date set for June 30, 2026.

Before any vote was cast, Johnson gave a presentation defending her record on the job so far. Members of her family and her sorority were in attendance and cheered after the final vote.

“I’m humbled. I’m grateful. I’m honored," Johnson said. "There have been other superintendents before me that I hold in so much high regard. I’m standing on their shoulders.”

1 of 2 — 20231211_233142.jpeg Stacey Woolley, left, signs the board's meeting minutes as Dr. Ebony Johnson, right, looks on. Ben Abrams / KWGS News 2 of 2 — 20231211_233010.jpeg Ben Abrams / KWGS News

Board members clash

Johnson's permanent status faced unexpected roadblocks from the board.

Dr. Jennettie Marshall spoke at length about her concern that TPS would be violating its own policies and open the door to outside scrutiny.

Shortly after the meeting, Marshall spoke to the media about her concerns.

"It sets a precedent because it says that boards now feel that they are able to do whatever they want to do."

Ben Abrams / KWGS News

Marshall also alleged there had been improper communication among the board about who would be chosen on an ad hoc committee that was formed to discuss Johnson's permanent role. She received a sharp rebuke from Diamond Marshall who alleged she was unfairly targeted by Dr. Marshall's remarks.

Following the executive session, Dr. Marshall also alleged there had been an illegal violation of policy during the closed meeting, telling the media afterward that she would be filing a police report.

Both board president Stacey Woolley and vice president John Croisant agreed a violation had taken place.

Woolley alleged that violation was made intentionally by Dr. Marshall to "negate the actions of the board" and was "completely out of left field." Woolley said the issue involved an accusation from Dr. Marshall directed at Diamond Marshall involving the controversy over Tulsa Honor Academy.

Griffin, who voiced support for giving Johnson a contract, nevertheless abstained from all votes regarding her status.

Croisant gave his full support for Johnson and said his constituents did, as well.

"99% of the people that reached out to me in the last week were all in favor of Dr. Johnson becoming our permanent superintendent."

Heat from the state

The vote to cement Johnson's role came after two public letters were sent that same day, one from Johnson and one from the state superintendent.

Johnson wrote an open letter to Walters refuting many of the points made in a previous memo sent to TPS and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, who supported the push for Johnson's permanent role.

In her letter, Johnson characterized Walters' demand for TPS to "stop playing around the edges" as "demeaning to the work you’ve ordered us to do and more importantly, highly inaccurate."

Commenting on her letter, Johnson said her words were "a little matter of fact."

"I think I've been very vocal and very upfront and very public around the need for us to continue to collaborate," she said.

When asked if she felt the new standards set by Walters and the State Department of Education were fair, Johnson equated the new rules to taking a driver's test without "having the book" to study with prior.

Johnson also thanked Mayor Bynum for his letter of support sent on Dec. 5.

Griffin resigns

On Tuesday morning, Griffin released a statement announcing his resignation from the board effective Jan. 2, 2024.

In his statement, Griffin said his time on the board had been "a fulfilling experience."

He also said he plans to start a consulting firm aimed at collaborating with school districts across the country, "enhancing their administrative operations," according to the statement.