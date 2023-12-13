Former teacher, administrator turned NFL ref says time in education prepared him for controversy

A former teacher who became an NFL referee says he owes some of his success to his stint as an educator.

Clay Martin was a coach at Jenks Public Schools for more than a decade. He also worked as an administrator. In 2015, Martin began officiating for the NFL.

Speaking at the Rotary of Club of Tulsa on Wednesday, Martin credited public education with helping to steel his nerves.

"Every position I've had, not everybody has liked every decision I've made. You’re a high school coach, right? Nothing else needs to be said. I promise you, as an assistant principal not every parent agreed with what I felt was fair and equitable.”

Martin said he was unable to comment on the current situation at Tulsa area schools due to his contract with the NFL.

Most recently, Tulsa Public Schools appointed a local superintendent over the protests of Oklahoma Superintendent Ryan Walters who demanded a national search. Walters has threatened “drastic action,” including a state takeover, if TPS doesn’t improve lagging academic performance in a hurry.

Union Public Schools is facing at least two House Bill 1775 complaints. Officials say they're investigating whether Union violated the law by possibly causing a student discomfort over any aspect of their identity, such as their race or sex.