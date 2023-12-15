Ebony Johnson makes first school event appearance as permanent superintendent

It’s one of the most exciting times of the year for many children, and Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating. Listen above or read below for a very merry report from KWGS’ Elizabeth Caldwell.

TRANSCRIPT:

(sound of children singing Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer)

ELIZABETH CALDWELL: At Springdale Elementary School, singing and dancing were on the menu at a Christmas-themed pajama party that kicked off classes for the day. Of course there was Ruldoph and Frosty:

(sound of children singing Frosty the Snowman)

EC: But the most popular song was Jingle Bell Rock.

(sound of children singing Jingle Bell Rock)

Presents sponsored by the southside Rotary Club were handed out, and Ebony Johnson made her first appearance at a big school event since becoming TPS’ permanent superintendent.

EBONY JOHNSON: We are right on the break of our Christmas holiday break, kiddos are in really cool pajamas, staff are in pajamas, and it’s raining outside, this is perfect.

EC: Reindeer games aside, Springdale is one of TPS’ struggling schools. According to state data, the school has a high rate of poverty and a lot of English language learners. Johnson said she welcomes what she calls the beautiful challenge of increasing test scores at Springdale, and gatherings like these have a place in those plans.

EJ: I just say this brings in a spirit of celebration, and it brings in the spirit of students wanting to be at school and having a sense of belonging, and it’s also a way to say we’re not going to take away the spirit of just really enjoying school with our students.

EC: For KWGS News, I’m Elizabeth Caldwell.