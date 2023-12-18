Man who killed two at gas station, library in random attacks sentenced to life in prison

A Tulsa man will spend life in prison without parole for shooting two people earlier this year.

According to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office, 61-year-old Carlton Gilford admitted to shooting and killing 35-year-old Lundin Hathcock and 55-year-old James McDaniel. Gilford shot Hathcock at the Rudisill Library, and McDaniel at the QuikTrip at Pine Avenue and Peoria Street.

The April 18 attacks were random but racially motivated, according to police.

Gilford was convicted on two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and one count of malicious intimidation or harassment.