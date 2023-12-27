Oklahoma nonprofit becomes first group outside OSDH to provide Children First services

Oklahoma nonprofit Parent Promise has become the first group outside the State Department of Health to provide Children First Program services.

The program is voluntary, and allows mothers to connect with registered nurses at home for free visits from the beginning of a pregnancy to the child’s second birthday. It serves first-time moms who are 185% below the federal poverty limit and less than 29 weeks at enrollment.

Heather Rosser, the nurse supervisor for the program at Parent Promise, said Children First helps mothers in Oklahoma County with things like health assessments, developmental consultation, education and connecting them to resources.

“When a client comes to a clinic, there's only so much information you can get from that client," Rosser said. “But going into their home, there is so much more information that can be gleaned.”

Parent Promise has three registered nurses with caseloads of about 25 each. Rosser said the providers work on developing a close relationship with clients and their families.

“The goals of the Children First Program are to support a healthy pregnancy and to support having a healthy child as well as helping the client, and whoever else in the family that she wants to involve in her care, helping them reach their life's goals as well,” Rosser said.

Once Parent Promise has a full caseload, Rosser said they hope to hire additional nurses. She also said she hopes Parent Promise’s piloting of this program will help Oklahoma expand this work to other nonprofits to improve maternal outcomes across the state.

The latest data from the State Department of Health found that Oklahoma's maternal mortality rate was 31 per 100,000 people during the 2019-2021 reporting period.

“We can do better,” Rosser said. “This program is definitely one way to do that.”

But until then, Rosser and her team are soaking up time with their clients, which they began meeting with just a few weeks ago.

“It's just wonderful to be back in the homes with people, just connecting one-on-one, and making sure that they feel supported in any way that they need,” Rosser said.

Parent Promise’s additional services cater to kids from before birth to age 12. To learn more, head to its website.