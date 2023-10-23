Jillian TaylorStateImpact Oklahoma: Health Reporter
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.
Previously, Jillian was an intern at The Frontier and Tulsa World. She has a degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma with a minor in diversity studies. While at OU, Jillian served as editor-in-chief of the OU Daily.
-
Oklahoma Human Services says it is on track to end its 13-year Developmental Disability Services waitlist as it works to connect a third group of 914 people to services.
-
After its recent FDA approval, the CDC recommended everyone six months and older get an updated COVID vaccine. But insurance snags and supply issues are giving some Oklahomans trouble accessing it.
-
The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of the Police is suing the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, claiming its Health Information Exchange is unconstitutional because it requires providers serving Medicaid patients to report patient information into the exchange.