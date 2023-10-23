© 2023 Public Radio Tulsa
Jillian Taylor

StateImpact Oklahoma: Health Reporter
Jillian Taylor has been StateImpact Oklahoma's health reporter since August 2023.

Previously, Jillian was an intern at The Frontier and Tulsa World. She has a degree in journalism from the University of Oklahoma with a minor in diversity studies. While at OU, Jillian served as editor-in-chief of the OU Daily.