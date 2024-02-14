© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Cherokee Nation to build cell towers to service parts of rural Oklahoma

Oklahoma Voice | By Barbara Hoberock
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:01 PM CST
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., shown at center attending a November meeting at the state Capitol, announced a new milestone for tribal connectivity.
Nuria Martinez-Keel
/
Oklahoma Voice
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., shown at center attending a November meeting at the state Capitol, announced a new milestone for tribal connectivity.

The Cherokee Nation plans to build 15 new cell towers to provide service to 16 of its rural communities in eastern Oklahoma.

The tribe is creating a network for areas where cell service and broadband are lacking or nonexistent.

The tribe plans to invest $80 million into the project over the next three years. The money came from American Rescue Plan Act funds, said Julie Hubbard, a tribe spokesperson.

Cell service and broadband are crucial for Cherokee families seeking employment, educational opportunities, health care and a better quality of life, said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

“These 15 new towers and the growth of the first Cherokee Nation-owned broadband network are major milestones in our efforts to connect these 16 rural Cherokee communities with permanent solutions,” Hoskin said.

The towers will be located in Adair, Delaware, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties.

The impact of cell service and broadband internet access on Cherokee communities cannot be understated,” said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner. “Too many Cherokee citizens have been isolated from so many opportunities simply due to a lack of cell service or broadband internet.”

The estimated completion date is 2026, Hubbard said.

The Cherokee Nation is seeking qualified companies to design and build the 15 cell towers.
