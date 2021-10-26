Technology

-
Tulsa County Sheriff buying system to keep tabs on some jail inmates' vital signs in case of medical emergenciesCustody Protect from 4Sight Labs uses sensors like those found in smart watches and fitness trackers worn on the wrist or ankle. The product will alert officers and dispatch if an inmate's vital signs indicate a medical emergency.
The City of Broken Arrow is now the official owner of a 90-acre field between Aspen and Olive avenues south of Florence Street.Mayor Debra Wimpee says…
The first cohort of 17 students has graduated from Holberton Tulsa, a tuition-deferred software development school.They started the 20-month program in…
On this edition of ST, we revisit our interview with John Carreyrou, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with The Wall Street Journal. In early 2020, we…
Everyday during our daily routine, we are "nudged" to make choices and decisions in a particular way. Most are beneficial to us, others, not. They range…
How is the widespread usage of new media affecting international relations? Or worldwide standards of diplomacy? How are social media and digital tech,…
Our guest is Summer Knight, MD, MBA, who's Managing Director in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Consulting practice at Deloitte. Long seen as a…
On this edition of ST, we look into the upcoming Tulsa Chautauqua 2021, a virtual festival happening next week (June 8th through the 12th) on the theme of…
A new smartphone app is helping bring to life the Greenwood that existed before the Tulsa Race Massacre.The Greenwood Rising XR app leads users on a…
Our guest on ST is Viktor Mayer-Schönberger, a professor of internet governance and regulation at the Oxford Internet Institute at the University of…