Cell phone

-
Tulsa Emergency Management wants the public to know it’s not putting up new emergency sirens. Director Joe Kralicek said he’s getting one or two calls a…
-
(Please note: This interview originally aired back in September.) It's scary, but by now it's also obvious -- our environment today contains thousands…
-
It's scary, but by now it's also obvious -- our environment today contains thousands (literally, thousands) of toxic chemicals that it did NOT contain…
-
Our guest for this installment of Found@TU is Dr. Erin Iski, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry here at the University of Tulsa. She…
-
(Note: This interview originally aired back in March.) Why are we so addicted to our cell phones, Facebook pages, email In Boxes, and so forth? Some say…
-
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate has rejected a proposal that would have prevented teenagers from using cell phones while drivingThe Senate voted…