High school students train with medical professionals at Saint Francis Hospital

Some of the best and brightest Tulsa area high school students are learning about different fields of healthcare this week and next.

Medical Academy for Students in Healthcare (MASH) is in its second year at Saint Francis Hospital. The new simulation center at the hospital has lifelike robots that act like patients. MASH participants use the robots to train on disciplines from physical therapy to respiratory care.

Bishop Kelley High School senior student and MASH participant Noah Hart enjoys the versatility of the program. Hart is passionate about chemistry and engineering, but said healthcare allows him to explore different ideas while assisting the public.

“I think medicine can provide a pathway for all of those (scientific subjects) while fulfilling my obligations helping people,” Hart said.

Jenks High School senior Isabel Martin participated in the first year of the program in 2023. Martin said MASH helped her decide on a career in healthcare.

“I think I’d be interested, but there’s no way I would know as much, and I don’t think my pursual and dedication to healthcare would be the same,” Martin said. “The experiences I had here were life changing.”

The program accepted 21 of the 90 juniors and seniors that applied this year.