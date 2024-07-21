Okla. Democratic chair endorses Harris, emphasizes delegate influence

Vice President Kamala Harris already has endorsements from some Oklahoma Democrats to become the party’s nominee for U.S. president after Joe Biden announced Sunday he won’t seek reelection.

At a news conference Sunday in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma Democratic Party Chair Alicia Andrews said she is “personally” ready to support Harris “immediately, robustly, and with everything in me."

She could not, however, speak for the state’s delegates to the Democratic National Convention.

“Each of our delegates, now that they are no longer pledged to Joe Biden, have the opportunity to vote for whomever they choose,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the state party had so far not taken a poll to find out where all the delegates stand.

She said campaign funds for Biden were already transferred to Harris, per election finance law.

Personal feelings and Biden’s health

Andrews said she was “a little surprised” and had “a lot of mixed emotions” about the announcement from Biden that he would end his reelection bid.

State Rep. and Senator-elect Regina Goodwin, who is also a delegate, said she had “wholehearted” support for Biden before he dropped out.

Goodwin said that “the pressure he received was undeserved,” referring to the growing number of Democratic officials calling on the President to end his campaign.

Nevertheless, Goodwin said her support is also behind Harris.

While each delegate at the press conference was not asked exactly where they stand, Harris appeared to have strong backing.

State Rep. Amanda Swope, a delegate, did not outright say if she would vote for Harris, but spoke highly of the Vice President.

“I think we’re very used to a messed-up dad situation in America and I think we really need a mother to step forward right now... and I think that Kamala could be the person to do that.”

Bruce Neimi, chair of the Tulsa County Democratic Party and a delegate, said he thought Biden’s “health overall” was the deciding factor in dropping out rather than his age.

Neimi said the President looked weak when leaving Las Vegas after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“He’s been a good President,” he said. “He’s been a bridge to the future.”

Down-ballot races and uniting against Trump

When asked if there was talk about Biden’s campaign affecting down-ballot races in Oklahoma, Andrews said “there actually was.”

“Oklahoma as a state is actually more progressive than what it looks like on-the-books,” she said.

Andrews said having Harris, a woman of color, as the nominees could present “an opportunity for us to galvanize” and that it could help state candidates.

“Frankly, a lot of our candidates are non-traditional,” she said.

State Democrats now are trying to shift focus away from the viability of their own candidate and onto the many controversies surrounding former President Donald Trump.

“We are at a place where our democracy is at risk,” Andrews said.

Andrews said the party is “unified in our current mission” to ensure Trump “gets nowhere near the presidency.”

“That is our singular mission and that is the mission that we are all united for,” she said.