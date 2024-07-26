© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
800 South Tucker Drive
Tulsa, OK 74104
(918) 631-2577

A listener-supported service of The University of Tulsa
classical 88.7 | public radio 89.5
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tulsa Public Schools to provide free meals to all students

Public Radio Tulsa | By Ben Abrams
Published July 26, 2024 at 7:36 AM CDT
Tulsa Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson speaks at a press conference on July 25, 2024 announcing the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students
Ben Abrams
/
KWGS News
Tulsa Public Schools' Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson speaks at a press conference on July 25, 2024 announcing the district will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students during the school year.

All Tulsa Public Schools’ students will get breakfast and lunch for free throughout the school year starting this fall.

TPS Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson made the announcement Thursday at a press conference at Memorial High School.

Johnson said making every pre-K through 12th grade student eligible for free meals could help alleviate chronic absenteeism, among other benefits.

"When a student’s nutritional needs are met, the child is more attentive in class," Johnson said. "[The student] has better attendance, and has few disciplinary problems."

The school district will receive reimbursement from a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Community Eligibility Provision.

TPS had already been providing free breakfast and lunch to elementary school students for over five years. The new program expands that to all students.

Many district high schoolers were already eligible for free meals, but TPS Board President Stacey Woolley said those students would often be too embarrassed to acknowledge needing assistance.

"We have kids who will just skip lunch rather than being the kid who doesn’t have the money to pay for it," Woolley said.

Woolley and Johnson hope the transition to universally free meals will help undo that stigma.
Tags
Local & Regional EducationTulsa Public SchoolsFoodFood Insecurity
Ben Abrams
Ben Abrams is a news reporter and All Things Considered host for KWGS.
Check out all of Ben's links and contact info here.
See stories by Ben Abrams