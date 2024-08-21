Lankford: GOP colleagues said ‘we should have passed that’ immigration bill

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said Wednesday a failed bipartisan immigration bill that would have been a first major reform in years for the struggling system was being used as “a political football.”

Lankford was in Tulsa for a Q&A with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

The bill, crafted by Lankford but reportedly killed by former President Donald Trump, has been a talking point for Democrats at their national convention this week.

But Lankford said Democrats are overstating their part.

“Vice President Harris is talking often about that bipartisan bill,” Lankford said. “She was never at the table negotiating that.”

However, during the Q&A in front of many Tulsa business leaders, Lankford also said many of his GOP colleagues apologized to him after shutting the bill down.

“You would be pleasantly surprised at the number of Republican senators that have come back to me since that bill and have apologized and said, ‘We should have passed that.’”

Immigration has been a sticking point in the presidential race, with Republicans claiming Democrats haven’t done enough at the southern U.S. Border, while Democrats have criticized Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants themselves.

Senate leadership & local issues

Lankford in March announced his bid for vice chair of the Senate Republican Conference, a high-ranking leadership position.

Lankford said being chosen for such a role can benefit a congressperson’s respective state, as leaders are able to hash out priorities behind closed doors.

“Much like Tom Cole, being the chairman of Appropriations, is helpful to our state because we’ve got somebody at the Appropriations leadership that’s thinking about Oklahoma,” he said.

Lankford also reminded Oklahomans to vote on Tuesday, Aug. 27, including in Tulsa, when voters will decide the next mayor and city councilors.

