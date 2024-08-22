State education board stops short of ending Tulsa reports

An Oklahoma State Board of Education member suggested Thursday the board rethink Tulsa Public Schools’ regular reports to the state, voicing intentions to “cut them loose.”

“I would like to make a motion to make next month the last formal, in-person meeting for Tulsa,” said state board member Zach Archer. “I think they have done a great job.”

TPS leaders have been presenting reports to the board ever since State Superintendent Ryan Walters threatened the district's accreditation, leading to the resignation of former district Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist.

Archer retracted his motion after some pushback. Instead, board member Sarah Lepak made a motion to reassess how the district will present future reports to the state, which passed unanimously.

Walters has changed his tune on TPS, regularly praising the district and Superintendent Dr. Ebony Johnson. More praise was given to the district at Thursday’s meeting.

“They’ve not only become a model for the state but, in some cases, I think, to the nation,” said board member Donald Burdick. “People are looking at how this urban district is making great improvement for the kids.”

When asked about the meeting, TPS Board President Stacey Woolley responded via written message that she did not watch the Thursday meeting, but nonetheless said the discussions were “audacious and disingenuous.” She said she wants the board to stop requiring TPS to give reports to the state immediately.

“I have repeatedly asked State Superintendent Walters to allow these to come to an end,” she wrote. “Our superintendent cannot afford to be participating in this dog and pony show.”

A spokesperson for TPS provided a statement that read, in part: "Tulsa Public Schools looks forward to further collaboration with the State Department of Education. Our focus remains on improving outcomes for students."

StateImpact's Beth Wallis contributed to this report.