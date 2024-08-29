© 2024 Public Radio Tulsa
Domestic violence survivor serving life in prison seeks relief as new law takes effect

Public Radio Tulsa | By Zach Boblitt,
Elizabeth Caldwell
Published August 29, 2024 at 4:35 PM CDT
Colleen McCarty (far left) and Leslie Briggs speak with media in front of Tulsa's courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.
Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice
/
Facebook
Colleen McCarty (far left) and Leslie Briggs speak with media in front of Tulsa's courthouse on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024.

A domestic abuse survivor serving life in prison may be one step closer to going home.

Colleen McCarty, executive director of the Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice, is an attorney representing April Wilkens.

McCarty filed a request for retroactive sentence relief on Thursday at the Tulsa County Courthouse on behalf of Wilkens. It’s the first domino to fall in the state’s recently passed Survivors’ Act aimed at shortening sentences for domestic violence victims.

Wilkens testified in 1998 that she was raped, threatened with a gun and handcuffed the night that she shot ex-fiancé Terry Carlton.

McCarty says there are many more survivors that this legislation could help.

“We’ve been estimating around 100 to 150, based on our experiences of hearing from people that may be willing to qualify for relief. That doesn’t mean they’ll all get to go home right away, but it does mean that they would get reduced sentences.”

Previously, people arrested for a crime couldn’t so easily use the fact that they suffered from domestic abuse as a part of their defense in court. The new legislation allows nuance in sentencing if a person was abused.

The next step in Wilkens’ case will be to wait for a judge to review the filing.
Zach Boblitt
Zach Boblitt is a news reporter and Morning Edition host for KWGS. He is originally from Taylorville, Illinois. No, that's not near Chicago. He received his bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois Springfield and his master's from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Yes, that is near Chicago. He is a fan of baseball, stand-up comedy and sarcasm.
Elizabeth Caldwell
Before joining Public Radio Tulsa, Elizabeth Caldwell was a freelance reporter and a teacher. She holds a master's from Hollins University. Her audio work has appeared at KCRW, CBC's The World This Weekend, and The Missouri Review. She is a south Florida native.
